Departure Festival Sued By Former CMW Founder

(vip-booking) – The owners of Departure Festival, formerly known as Canadian Music Week (CMW), are being sued by its former founder, Neill Dixon, over unpaid sale fees and breach of contract.

The lawsuit, filed in the Ontario Court of Justice, seeks $435,428 in unpaid fees and an additional $50,000 in punitive and aggravated damages.

Dixon, who led CMW for over four decades, sold the event to Loft Entertainment and Oak View Group (OVG) Canada in June 2024 for an agreed-upon $2 million.

However, he claims the new owners failed to pay the full amount, leaving him nearly $380,000 outstanding. The lawsuit also alleges unpaid consulting fees of $56,000 for Dixon-provided services after the sale.

In a statement to Billboard Canada, Dixon expressed frustration over the legal battle. “After 42 years of building an internationally respected Canadian music business, I made the difficult decision to sell and retire, trusting the purchasers to honor their commitments. It’s disheartening to have decades of dedication and hard work met with such an approach.”

Loft Entertainment and OVG acknowledged the lawsuit and stated they have been in discussions with Dixon about resolving the matter. “We have been negotiating with Neill and his counsel for an extended period to finalize our agreed-upon terms. If we are unable to reach an agreement, we will explore alternative options,” they said in a statement.

Dixon’s departure from CMW marked the end of an era for one of Canada’s most significant music industry events. Founded in 1982, the festival grew into a major conference attracting global industry professionals. Following the sale, Loft and OVG rebranded the event as Departure, unveiling a new vision that expands beyond music to include comedy, technology, and culinary experiences.

The rebranding was officially announced at a launch event in November 2024 at Hotel X in Toronto, where the new leadership team—including Loft co-founder Randy Lennox, CEO Jackie Dean, and OVG Canada president Tom Pistore—introduced their plans for the festival’s future.

At the event, it was also announced that Dixon would receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s festival, which is scheduled for May 6-11, 2025.