PBS Presents ‘Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years’

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Austin City Limits (ACL) commemorates half a century of unforgettable performances and iconic moments with a two-hour primetime broadcast, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS, on Friday, April 4, 2025, 8:00–10:00 pm ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App. Music luminaries and some of the brightest stars in the iconic live music television series’ five-decade history return to the fabled ACL stage for this landmark anniversary.

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS, the capstone of the groundbreaking series of golden jubilee celebrations, pays tribute to this historic milestone and features dazzling new performances, heartfelt artist interviews, legendary artists and exclusive rarely-seen vintage footage from ACL’s extensive archives, highlighting iconic moments that have defined the show and shaped culture.

The program features themed highlights from ACL’s expansive show archives, culminating with an original performance or artist interview. Segments will look back on defining moments and appearances in the show’s storied history and performance milestones.

The performances, created exclusively for AUSTIN CITY LIMITS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS, include choice collaborations and one-of-a-kind offerings from an all-star slate of music’s finest, many making a return to the ACL stage. The broadcast line-up features (in order of appearance): Chris Stapleton, The Mavericks, Leon Bridges, Indigo Girls, Brandy Clark, Cam, Ángela Aguilar, Shawn Colvin, Lyle Lovett, Billy Strings featuring Sierra Hull, Rufus Wainwright and Gary Clark Jr. joined by Eve Monsees. All acts were captured live at ACL’s studio home, ACL Live at The Moody Theater in downtown Austin.

Country superstar and multi-Grammy Award winner Stapleton honors ACL Hall of Fame icon and pilot star Willie Nelson with a powerful performance of Nelson’s classic “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.”

ACL’s renowned songwriter circles, a series hallmark in the ’80s and ’90s, get reprised by a trio of storyteller songwriting greats: folk-rock duo Indigo Girls (who appeared on an all-female circle in 1992) return to lead an intimate round-robin with celebrated singer-songwriter Brandy Clark and multi-platinum country artist Cam. The artists first trade off songs, then verses on the Girls’ classic anthem “Closer To Fine.”

Longtime Austin City Limits devotees and supporters Jared and Genevieve Padalecki (Gilmore Girls, Supernatural, Walker), host the celebratory evening, sharing anecdotes on ACL tapings they’ve personally attended as music fans.

“The entire history of Austin City Limits has been about music legacy and music discovery,” said executive producer Terry Lickona, who in turn marks his 48th year with the program. “It’s about original, authentic music from every genre, anywhere and everywhere. An eclectic music program like ours couldn’t exist anywhere else but PBS, thanks to a half-century of support for public media.”

AUSTIN CITY LIMITS CELEBRATES 50 YEARS broadcast setlist:

Chris Stapleton: “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground”

The Mavericks: “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down”

Leon Bridges: “Beyond”

Songwriters Circle:

Indigo Girls: “Share the Moon”

Brandy Clark: “Dear Insecurity”

Cam: “Burning House”

Indigo Girls w/Brandy Clark & Cam: “Closer to Fine”

Ángela Aguilar: “Piensa En Mi”

Ángela Aguilar w/ Trio Los Panchos: “Todo Una Vida”

Shawn Colvin w/ Lyle Lovett: “The Facts About Jimmy”

Lyle Lovett: “12th of June”

Billy Strings w/ Sierra Hull: “Soldier’s Joy” (instrumental)

Billy Strings w/ Sierra Hull: “Midnight on the Stormy Deep”

Rufus Wainwright: “Going to a Town”

Rufus Wainwright: “Hallelujah”

Gary Clark Jr. w/Eve Monsees: “Dirty Pool”

Gary Clark Jr. w/Eve Monsees: “Pride and Joy”