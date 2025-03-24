The Ceipa Organization Debuts The Japanese Music Experience ‘matsuri’25’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA) made its debut in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 16) at the Peacock Theater with the sold-out matsuri’25: Japanese Music Experience LOS ANGELES supported by CEIPA x TOYOTA GROUP “MUSIC WAY PROJECT.” They previously announced the launch of the MUSIC WAY PROJECT on February 25 in partnership with the Toyota Group which aims to support and drive the fundamental globalization and sustainable growth of the Japanese music industry. The project focuses on strengthening the footholds of high-profile events. This world-class J-pop concert, starring Ado, ATARASHII GAKKO!, and YOASOBI, demonstrated that the music industry organization has already laid the groundwork for a lasting presence in America.

A portion of ticket sales from the concert will go to L.A. wildfire recovery efforts through MusiCares.

In addition to the sold-out concert, the matsuri’25: JP Music Industry Mixer, hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Los Angeles, took place prior to the show in the same venue. The event began with opening greetings from Yoshiko Tsuwaki, the executive director of JETRO Los Angeles, setting the tone for the evening’s proceedings. Next, CEIPA presented an insightful overview of Music Awards Japan (MAJ) with key contributions from Tatsuya Nomura, a CEIPA board member and Taro Kumabe, the executive director of CEIPA.

The “Music Festivals and Live Events: The Key to Japanese Artists’ Success in the International Market” panel, moderated by Ryan J. Downey (Billboard, MTV, Loudwire), provided industry perspectives on how Japanese artists are establishing themselves in the global music scene, the logistical and financial hurdles of touring overseas, and the role of international partnerships and festival bookings in shaping their future.

Specifically, Tom Windish, the EVP of Wasserman Music, discussed the current landscape for Japanese artists touring in North America, highlighting both opportunities and challenges: “… there’s a lot of different artists from Japan that are starting to tour globally a lot…the ticket sales are very strong, and they’re playing, like, some of the coolest festivals in the world, like Coachella and Head in the Clouds. The challenges are…the cost and the visa.”

Ellen Lu, the VP of Regional Festivals, at Goldenvoice, shared a similar answer but a different perspective, emphasizing the unique advantages Japanese artists have in the international market: “I would say one of the great advantages is that musicians from Japan are very open to working with and collaborating with anime or gaming… these artists are not just reaching fans that are music fans…”

Rob Kelso, the director of US Operations at Creativeman Productions, echoed an optimistic outlook, stressing the progress Japanese artists have made in overcoming language barriers: “It’s all a positive thing. We’ve lost the excuse of how to speak English. Let’s take advantage of it.”

After the honorary panelists shared their knowledge, a heartfelt screening of video messages featuring the artists themselves—Ado, ATARASHII GAKKO!, and YOASOBI—followed.

This touching moment allowed attendees to connect with the artists, strengthening community and collaboration within the industry. The mixer then closed with a networking segment, bringing together Japanese and U.S. industry professionals in an environment that encouraged meaningful connections and deeper conversations.

Closing the night was a world-class performance from Japan’s top musicians. A sold-out success, matsuri’25 was proof that Japan’s next generation of artists isn’t waiting for the world to catch up. They’re already leading the charge.

matsuri’25 provided a platform for Japanese industry professionals to connect, fostering valuable networking opportunities and laying the groundwork for future collaborations and international business growth.