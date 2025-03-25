Chely Wright Named Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and New Market Growth At ISS

(CelebrityAccess) — Trailblazing country recording artist Chely Wright has a new gig after she was named Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and New Market Growth, for North America at the multinational, workplace experience and facility management company ISS.

In her new role, Ms. Wright will oversee initiatives that support the company’s relationships with clients and seek to develop new partnerships and ventures that pair like-minded coporate entities and community organizations to drive positive inmpacts on communities.

Wright, who recorded hits such as “Single White Female” and a gold album of the same name, became the first mainstream country artist to open up about being gay in 2010. The reaction to her revelation, both positive and negative, helped to shape her current focus on advocacy and work with organizations such as GLSEN, GLAAD, and the Human Rights Campaign.

“My years of experience across several industries have taught me invaluable lessons about the power of community, the value of intention and the importance of aligning top-down strategy with grassroots champions, internally and with clients too. Great things happen when there’s unity at every level,” she says.