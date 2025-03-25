Chevelle Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — “Face to the Floor” rockers Chevelle have announced plans for an extensive North American tour set to kick off in late summer.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins on August 7 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX, and will make stops in 37 markets, including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, before wrapping up on October 2 at BECU Live at Northern Quest in Airway Heights, WA.

For the tour, Chevelle has recruited Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society as special guests.

Ticket presales began on March 25, with additional presales running throughout the week before the general on-sale on March 28.