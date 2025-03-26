Estonian Ticketing Platform PLG Acquires Ticketstream

(CelebrityAccess) – Estonian ticketing platform PLG announced an expansion into the Czech market with the acquisition of Ticketstream, in collaboration with its Czech partner, GoOut.

“Our goal is to bring the market leaders in ticket sales from different countries under one strong international network to offer customers a broad and high-quality range of services,” stated Sven Nuutmann, Chairman of PLG’s Board.

“Our aim is to achieve a market leader position in all our markets, through which we can offer the most effective sales channel for organizers. We continue to implement our strategy and are preparing for several more transactions. For this, we are also raising new capital from foreign markets,” Mr. Nuutmann added.

Owned by entrepreneur Sven Nuutmann’s investment company Angel Rose Capital and the private equity investment firm BaltCap, PLG provides ticket sales in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland and marked its 28th year in business in 2025.

The company has grown to an annual ticket volume of 15 million with a total value of 300 million euros, and the annual website traffic of more than 116 million per year.

The transaction was co-financed by SEB Bank but additional information about the financials of the deal were not disclosed.