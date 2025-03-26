Lady Gaga Unveils ‘The Mayhem Ball’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – After much anticipation, 14-time Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga has officially announced ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ tour with dates across North America, Europe, and the UK this year in support of her new album, MAYHEM, which received widespread acclaim from critics and fans upon release and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Following her 2025 headlining sets at Coachella, stadium residencies in Mexico City and Singapore, and a landmark free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Gaga will kick off The MAYHEM Ball on July 16 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. With multiple nights in Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, and more.

“This is my first arena tour since 2018,” said Gaga. “There’s something electric about a stadium; I love every moment of those shows. But with The MAYHEM Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create.”

TICKETS—NORTH AMERICA: Tickets for the North American tour dates will be available starting Monday, March 31, with various presales (details below). The Artist Presale will begin Wednesday, April 2, at 12 pm local time. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now HERE until Sunday, March 30, at 8 am. ET. The general on-sale will begin Thursday, April 3, at 12 pm local time at LiveNation.

● CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Lady Gaga North American tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, March 31 at 12 pm local time until Wednesday, April 2 at 11 am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online for those who are not existing Citi cardmembers.

● VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Lady Gaga tour dates in the U.S. through Verizon Access just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, April 1, at 12 pm local time and end Wednesday, April 2, at 11 am local time.

TICKETS—EUROPE/UK: Tickets for select shows in Europe will be available starting Monday, March 31, with Mastercard presales (details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale for all EU/UK dates beginning Thursday, April 3, at 12 pm local time at ladygaga.com.

● Mastercard cardholders have special access to Presale tickets in Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium. Mastercard Presale starts Monday, 31 March, at 12 pm local time and ends Wednesday, 2 April, at 10 pm local time. Plus, Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets is available in the markets listed and the UK from Thursday, 3 April, at 12 pm local time.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre-show VIP hospitality lounge invitations, limited edition merchandise, and more. The contents of the VIP package vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

LADY GAGA SPRING 2025 DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Sat Apr 26 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 3 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Copacabana Beach

Sun May 18 – Singapore – National Stadium

Mon May 19 – Singapore – National Stadium

Wed May 21 – Singapore – National Stadium

Sat May 24 – Singapore – National Stadium

THE MAYHEM BALL NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Wed Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Jul 18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Wed Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Aug 31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Mon Sep 01 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Wed Sep 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu Sep 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Sep 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

THE MAYHEM BALL EUROPE/UK 2025 DATES

Mon Sep 29 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Sep 30 – London, UK – The O2

Thu Oct 02 – London, UK – The O2

Tue Oct 07 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sun Oct 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Mon Oct 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sun Oct 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Mon Oct 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Tue Oct 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Oct 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Tue Nov 04 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Wed Nov 05 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Tue Nov 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Thu Nov 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri Nov 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon Nov 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Tue Nov 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Thu Nov 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena