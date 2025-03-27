CTS Eventim Reports Record Earnings For 2024

MUNICH, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim announced that it once again achieved record revenue and earnings for the 2024 fiscal year.

According to CTS Eventim, consolidated revenue for 2024 reached EUR 2.809 billion, up 19.1% year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 542.2 million, an increase of 21.9%.

The company cited a robust fourth quarter and international acquisitions as key drivers of its positive results.

Ticketing

Eventim’s ticketing operations expanded by 22.7% in 2024, with adjusted EBITDA reaching EUR 416.5 million (+21.1%). Growth was fueled by the consolidation of international acquisitions, including Punto Ticket (Chile) and Teleticket (Peru) in November 2023, as well as See Tickets, acquired from Vivendi in June 2024. See Tickets has a strong presence in both the UK and the US. Additionally, in December 2024, Eventim acquired France Billet, incorporating part of the company’s holiday-season sales into its earnings.

Live Entertainment

Eventim’s Live Entertainment division also reported strong results, with revenue reaching EUR 1.971 billion, a 17.6% increase over the previous year. EBITDA rose 24.4% to EUR 125.6 million, despite rising costs in infrastructure, personnel, and fees.

The company cited successful productions such as Elf The Musical, major exhibitions like Formula 1 and Harry Potter, and strong live music performances as key contributors to its growth. Notable concert tours included David Gilmour’s performances in the U.S. and Italy, along with strong local content offerings.

Outlook and CEO Statement

“Rising demand, organic growth, ongoing synergies, and a successful international acquisition policy are the pillars of our robust growth,” said CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. “In addition to our technologies, our processes and business models are becoming strong exports. This enables us to integrate future acquisitions more quickly, realize synergies sooner, and enhance our success and attractiveness as a partner for international acquisitions and equity investments.”

Following the strong financial results, CTS Eventim announced plans to distribute a record EUR 159.3 million in dividends to shareholders and forecasted a moderate rise in both revenue and EBITDA for 2025.