Spin Magazine’s Most Influential People in Music For 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — Ben Anderson, founder of the Park City Song Summit, was among the 25 people selected for Spin Magazine’s Most Influential People in Music list for 2025.

“This is a massive honor and a testament to the vision, passion, and purpose behind Song Summit. From the heart of the Wasatch Mountains to the pages of SPIN Magazine, we’re so proud to see Ben and the mission of our sweet music event recognized on a national stage,” a rep for the summit shared on social media.

Along with Anderson, the list, released in January, featured the likes of AEG Presents talent buyer Adam Stroul, Sony’s Jordy Freed, Universal Music Group boss Sir Lucian Grange and Stephen Parker, the Executive Director of the National Independent Venue Association.

The list featured performers as well, and included rock legend Steven Van Zandt, a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, producer and Bleachers co-founder Jack Antonoff, Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, and the reigning queen of pop, Taylor Swift.

Spin’s list of influential figures in the music industry also paid respect to the tech world, recognizing the contributions of Robert Davari and Patrick Stavro, co-founders of Tixr, J.J. Italiano, Head of Global Music Curation & Discovery, Spotify, and Ole Obermann, the Global Head of Music for ByteDance’s TikTok, and Alexandra Patsavas, Director, Music Creative/Production for Original Series, Netflix among others.