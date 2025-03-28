Believe Signs A Global Distribution Deal With Japan’s Teichiku Records

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — In a move that expands Japanese music’s global reach, Believe has teamed up with one of Japan’s oldest labels, Teichiku Records to distribute its catalog worldwide.

Through the partnership, Believe will oversee the digital distribution of Teichiku’s entire catalog, both locally and globally, leveraging its extensive DSP network and technology platform.

With a 90-year legacy, Teichiku’s catalog spans Japanese enka, kayōkyoku, and pop music, bringing these genres to a wider international audience.

“We deeply resonate with Believe’s philosophy of supporting artists and labels worldwide with expertise, fairness, respect, and transparency. We were also impressed by the passion of the Believe team. Over a year of preparation, we have built a strong foundation of trust, and now, we are ready to launch. This amicable partnership will undoubtedly aid our growth in the digital space and contribute to the success of both companies,” said Hideki Kurita, President of Teichiku Entertainment Co. Ltd.

“We are delighted that our partnership with Teichiku, built upon extensive dialogue and a shared vision, has now reached the stage of execution. Teichiku’s digital transformation strategy is not a surface-level effort—it is being fundamentally driven across all levels of the company, from leadership to operational teams. We are confident that our collaboration with Teichiku—not only a historic company that has developed Japan’s most esteemed artists and songs but also a leader that masterfully balances tradition and innovation—will lead to highly fruitful outcomes. The Believe Japan team is fully committed to revitalizing Teichiku’s catalog and supporting the development of next-generation artists. We will continue striving to maximize opportunities for artists to connect with new audiences,” added Sylvain Delange, Believe APAC President.