Britney Biopic In The Works

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Jon M. Chu, the director behind films such as Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians, and the concert documentary Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, is currently working on a potential biopic focused on pop icon Britney Spears.

Backed by Universal, the film is based on the Britney Spears memoir “The Woman in Me,” which details her rise to fame, her relationship with Justin Timberlake and the pressures of life in the spotlight.

The book also detailed her struggles, including a secret pregnancy and abortion, mental health issues, and her 13-year conservatorship, which was ultimately terminated in 2021.

However, fans shouldn’t look for the yet-to-be-named Britney Biopic in theaters any time soon. Chu’s next project, a sequal to the Oscar-winning Wicked, is due in theaters in November.