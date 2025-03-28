Ed Sheeran, Elton John And Other Prominent Artists Call On The UK To Support Music Education

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — A group of prominent British musicians have thrown their support behind Ed Sheeran’s campaign to promote music education in the U.K.

Through his Ed Sheeran Foundation, which he launched in January, Sheeran is calling on the U.K. government to commit £250 million to the funding of music education.

To support his mission, Sheeran wrote an open letter to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, detailing how music education contributed to his own successful career.

In his open letter, Sheeran calls for music funding in schools, training for music teachers, support for grassroots venues, and the establishment of a music apprenticeship system.

“Learning an instrument and getting up on stage – whether in school or a community club – is now a luxury not every child can afford,” Sheeran wrote.

The letter received support from numerous high-profile musicians, including Coldplay, Ani Lennox, Myles Smith, Harry Styles, Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Sir Elton John, and Stormzy, among others.

Read the full letter here: https://edsheeranfoundation.com/protect-grow-music-education