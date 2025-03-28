Jimmy Fallon Pays A Surprise Visit During Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats MSG Show

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden on Thursday had an unexpected surprise guest when comedian and late-night host Jimmy Fallon dropped in for a surprise visit.

Fallon joined Rateliff and his band on stage during the show for an encore electrified performance of their hit “S.O.B.”

The show was part of Rateliff’s ‘South Of Here’ tour, the band’s first-ever arena run, featuring support from Gregory Alan Isakov, which concludes on Saturday night with a sold out show at the MGM in Boston.

Nathaniel and the Night Sweats had dropped into The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where they performed their hit “South of Here” for the studio audience and viewers around the country.

Watch Fallon join the Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats at MSG.