Nominees Announced For CMAOntario Awards

HAMILTON, ON (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) is proud to announce the nominees for the 13th annual CMAOntario Awards, presented by Cowbell Brewing Co., taking place Sunday, June 1, 2025, at The Music Hall in Hamilton.

Owen Riegling leads with six nominations, followed by Andrew Hyatt, Elyse Saunders, and Tebey, who each have four nominations.

Hosted by Pure Country Radio’s Jason McCoy, the CMAOntario Awards Show will close out the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend from May 30 to June 1, 2025. The CMAOntario Awards will acknowledge the talent and achievements of Ontario’s country music industry across 17 categories, plus special awards. Tickets for the CMAOntario Awards Show are on sale now.

The Nominees for the 13th Annual CMAOntario Awards are:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR sponsored by Pure Country

Blinding Lights (Country Version): Tebey

Finding Firsts: Andrew Hyatt

Hey Mom I Made It: Sacha

Moonshines: Owen Riegling

Never Have I Ever: Elyse Saunders

Race To The Bottom: Nate Haller

ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR sponsored by Country 106.7

Break Up Rules: Paige Rutledge

Bruce County: Owen Riegling

Golden Child: Meghan Patrick

Growing up to Do: Robyn Ottolini

L Is For: Andrew Hyatt

Pathways: Julian Taylor

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR

Chrystal Oudijk, Douglas Romanow, Nicole Rayy: Guilty

Elyse Saunders, Jason Blaine: Never Have I Ever

Karli June, Deric Ruttan: Still Make Cowgirls

Owen Riegling, Daryl Scott, Jesse Slack: Moonshines

Tebey, G. Palmer, S. Walker, D. Dupelle: Hangover at My Place

Tim Hicks, Deric Ruttan, Monty Criswell: Quits

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by IBEW Local 353

Dayna Reid

Elyse Saunders

Jessie T

Karli June

Robyn Ottolini

Sacha

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by IBEW Local 353

Andrew Hyatt

Brian John Harwood

Nate Haller

Owen Riegling

Ryan Langdon

Tim Hicks

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR sponsored by CHAW Country 103

Amanda and James

New Moon Junction

River Town Saints

Rosewood Ave

The Redhill Valleys

The Western Swing Authority

RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR

Adam Newcomb: Sacha, Elyse Saunders, Riley Taylor

Deric Ruttan: Karli June – Still Make Cowgirls

Douglas Romanow: Nicole Rayy – Guilty

Matthew Koebel: Jessie T, Paige Rutledge, Jessica Sole

Shawn Moore: Spencer Burns, Bradley Hale, Brothers Wilde, Tim Albertson

The Agenda: Angelica Appelman, David Madras, Kasey Nugent, Patrick James Clark, Peter Peres

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Callie McCullough

Emily Clair

Julian Taylor

Mackenzie Leigh Meyer

The Redhill Valleys

The Western Swing Authority

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by C to C Music Insider

Alexa Goldie

Dayna Reid

Olivia Mae Graham

Paige Rutledge

Spencer Burns

Sully Burrows

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Jim Dunlop Productions

Blinding Lights (Country Version): Tebey

Finding Firsts: Andrew Hyatt

Guilty: Nicole Rayy

Moonshines: Owen Riegling

Never Have I Ever: Elyse Saunders

Still Make Cowgirls: Karli June

INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by Manrkē

AJ Astle, Roadhouse Productions

Christine Wiley & Christine Stevens, C to C Music Insider

Dave Woods, In the Country

Elliott Deseure & Nick Marinac, Adaptive Media

Samantha Pickard, Strut Entertainment

Sam Davs, Cosmic Alchemy Designs

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR sponsored by Cithara Guitars

Adrian Juras (Karli June and Ryan Langdon)

Jeff Brown (Kelsi Mayne, Washboard Union, Jason Blaine)

Joey DePaiva (Mackenzie Leigh Meyer, Spencer Burns, Nicole Rayy)

Jordan Honsinger (Tebey)

Mackenzie Leigh Meyer (Robyn Ottolini)

Ryan Cassar (Elyse Saunders, Kelsi Mayne, Paige Rutledge)

ARTISTE OU GROUPE FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Kristine St-Pierre

Les Rats D’Swompe

Mitch Jean

Reney Ray

Sugar Crush

Vincent Bishop

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET) sponsored by Fielding Estate Winery

Country 104 (CKDK-FM, London)

Country 106.7 (CIKZ-FM, Kitchener)

KX94.7 (CHKX-FM, Hamilton)

KX96 (CJKX-FM, Ajax)

Pure Country 93 (CJBX-FM, London)

Pure Country 94 (CKKL-FM, Ottawa)

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET) sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields

Cool 100.1 (CHCQ-FM, Belleville)

Country 104.3 (CJQM-FM, Sault Ste. Marie)

Country 105 (CKTG-FM, Thunder Bay)

Country 92.9 (CFCO-FM, Chatham)

HOT COUNTRY 88.5 (CKDX-FM, Newmarket)

Hot Country 93.9 (CFWC-FM, Brantford)

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)

Country 103 (CHAW-FM, Little Current)

Country 89 (CKYY-FM, Welland)

Country 93 (CKYC-FM, Owen Sound)

K Country 93.7 (CKOU-FM, Georgina)

Pure Country 106 (CICX-FM, Orillia)

The Ranch 100.1 (CHLP-FM, Listowel)

FANS’ CHOICE sponsored by Tourism Hamilton

Josh Ross

Owen Riegling

Sacha

Steven Lee Olsen

Tebey

The Reklaws

Additional details, performers, and ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.