Nominees Announced For CMAOntario Awards

HAMILTON, ON (CelebrityAccess) – The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) is proud to announce the nominees for the 13th annual CMAOntario Awards, presented by Cowbell Brewing Co., taking place Sunday, June 1, 2025, at The Music Hall in Hamilton.
Owen Riegling leads with six nominations, followed by Andrew Hyatt, Elyse Saunders, and Tebey, who each have four nominations.
Hosted by Pure Country Radio’s Jason McCoy, the CMAOntario Awards Show will close out the CMAOntario Festival & Awards Weekend from May 30 to June 1, 2025. The CMAOntario Awards will acknowledge the talent and achievements of Ontario’s country music industry across 17 categories, plus special awards. Tickets for the CMAOntario Awards Show are on sale now.
The Nominees for the 13th Annual CMAOntario Awards are:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR sponsored by Pure Country
Blinding Lights (Country Version): Tebey
Finding Firsts: Andrew Hyatt
Hey Mom I Made It: Sacha
Moonshines: Owen Riegling
Never Have I Ever: Elyse Saunders
Race To The Bottom: Nate Haller
ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR sponsored by Country 106.7
Break Up Rules: Paige Rutledge
Bruce County: Owen Riegling
Golden Child: Meghan Patrick
Growing up to Do: Robyn Ottolini
L Is For: Andrew Hyatt
Pathways: Julian Taylor
SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR
Chrystal Oudijk, Douglas Romanow, Nicole Rayy: Guilty
Elyse Saunders, Jason Blaine: Never Have I Ever
Karli June, Deric Ruttan: Still Make Cowgirls
Owen Riegling, Daryl Scott, Jesse Slack: Moonshines
Tebey, G. Palmer, S. Walker, D. Dupelle: Hangover at My Place
Tim Hicks, Deric Ruttan, Monty Criswell: Quits
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by IBEW Local 353
Dayna Reid
Elyse Saunders
Jessie T
Karli June
Robyn Ottolini
Sacha
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by IBEW Local 353
Andrew Hyatt
Brian John Harwood
Nate Haller
Owen Riegling
Ryan Langdon
Tim Hicks
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR sponsored by CHAW Country 103
Amanda and James
New Moon Junction
River Town Saints
Rosewood Ave
The Redhill Valleys
The Western Swing Authority
RECORD PRODUCER(S) OF THE YEAR
Adam Newcomb: Sacha, Elyse Saunders, Riley Taylor
Deric Ruttan: Karli June – Still Make Cowgirls
Douglas Romanow: Nicole Rayy – Guilty
Matthew Koebel: Jessie T, Paige Rutledge, Jessica Sole
Shawn Moore: Spencer Burns, Bradley Hale, Brothers Wilde, Tim Albertson
The Agenda: Angelica Appelman, David Madras, Kasey Nugent, Patrick James Clark, Peter Peres
ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Callie McCullough
Emily Clair
Julian Taylor
Mackenzie Leigh Meyer
The Redhill Valleys
The Western Swing Authority
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by C to C Music Insider
Alexa Goldie
Dayna Reid
Olivia Mae Graham
Paige Rutledge
Spencer Burns
Sully Burrows
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Jim Dunlop Productions
Blinding Lights (Country Version): Tebey
Finding Firsts: Andrew Hyatt
Guilty: Nicole Rayy
Moonshines: Owen Riegling
Never Have I Ever: Elyse Saunders
Still Make Cowgirls: Karli June
INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by Manrkē
AJ Astle, Roadhouse Productions
Christine Wiley & Christine Stevens, C to C Music Insider
Dave Woods, In the Country
Elliott Deseure & Nick Marinac, Adaptive Media
Samantha Pickard, Strut Entertainment
Sam Davs, Cosmic Alchemy Designs
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR sponsored by Cithara Guitars
Adrian Juras (Karli June and Ryan Langdon)
Jeff Brown (Kelsi Mayne, Washboard Union, Jason Blaine)
Joey DePaiva (Mackenzie Leigh Meyer, Spencer Burns, Nicole Rayy)
Jordan Honsinger (Tebey)
Mackenzie Leigh Meyer (Robyn Ottolini)
Ryan Cassar (Elyse Saunders, Kelsi Mayne, Paige Rutledge)
ARTISTE OU GROUPE FRANCOPHONE DE L’ANNÉE
FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Kristine St-Pierre
Les Rats D’Swompe
Mitch Jean
Reney Ray
Sugar Crush
Vincent Bishop
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET) sponsored by Fielding Estate Winery
Country 104 (CKDK-FM, London)
Country 106.7 (CIKZ-FM, Kitchener)
KX94.7 (CHKX-FM, Hamilton)
KX96 (CJKX-FM, Ajax)
Pure Country 93 (CJBX-FM, London)
Pure Country 94 (CKKL-FM, Ottawa)
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET) sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields
Cool 100.1 (CHCQ-FM, Belleville)
Country 104.3 (CJQM-FM, Sault Ste. Marie)
Country 105 (CKTG-FM, Thunder Bay)
Country 92.9 (CFCO-FM, Chatham)
HOT COUNTRY 88.5 (CKDX-FM, Newmarket)
Hot Country 93.9 (CFWC-FM, Brantford)
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)
Country 103 (CHAW-FM, Little Current)
Country 89 (CKYY-FM, Welland)
Country 93 (CKYC-FM, Owen Sound)
K Country 93.7 (CKOU-FM, Georgina)
Pure Country 106 (CICX-FM, Orillia)
The Ranch 100.1 (CHLP-FM, Listowel)
FANS’ CHOICE sponsored by Tourism Hamilton
Josh Ross
Owen Riegling
Sacha
Steven Lee Olsen
Tebey
The Reklaws
Additional details, performers, and ticket availability will be announced in the coming weeks.