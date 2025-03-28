Sony Music Forms A J.V. With Indian Film Studio Tiger Baby

MUMBAI, India (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Entertainment India announced new joint venture with Tiger Baby to launch Tiger Baby Records.

The joint-venture label will serve as an artist development platform for Indian talent, merging the creative vision of filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and singer-songwriter, music supervisor, Ankur Tewari, with Sony Music Entertainment India.

Initial projects for the new label include a collab with the jewelry brand Tanishq featuring a wedding song composed by Abhishek-Ananya and performed by Poorvi Koutish.

Tiger Baby Records has also recently released the soundtrack for Superboys of Malegaon, a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, a filmmaker from the town of Malegaon featuring soundtrack is composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar and written by Javed Akhtar.

“Tiger Baby Records represents a new era of music in India, where compelling storytelling and groundbreaking collaborations take center stage. We are thrilled to be part of this journey, pushing boundaries and bringing fresh, authentic voices to the forefront of the industry and are excited to partner with Zoya, Reema, and Ankur, who have an exceptional track record in music and creative storytelling,” stated Vinit Thakkar, Managing Director, Sony Music Entertainment India.

“Music has always been a vital part of our storytelling, and with Tiger Baby Records, we want the music to be the main story. Partnering with Sony Music India allows us to bring our vision to life and provide a platform for indie, homegrown talent to shine,” added Zoya Akhtar, Co-Founder of Tiger Baby Film.