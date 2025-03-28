UMG Pacts With Daniel Nigro’s Amusement Records

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced an expanded partnership with two-time Grammy-winning producer Daniel Nigro’s Amusement Records label.

Under this enhanced agreement, Amusement will function as a central label within the UMG network, offering new artist signings the opportunity to collaborate across UMG’s various labels.

The expanded deal follows the recent success of artists like Chappell Roan, whose debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was released jointly by Amusement and Island Records, and Olivia Rodrigo, a long-time collaborator with Nigro.

“Daniel embodies the creative brilliance and entrepreneurial spirit that defines UMG. I’m thrilled to embark on this next chapter in our successful relationship, and I eagerly anticipate the cultural impact that Daniel’s future music and artists will bring to our global family,” said UMG Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge.

Nigro launched Amusement in 2023 as a refuge for Chappell Roan after her departure from Atlantic Records.

“After nearly six years of collaborating almost exclusively with various Universal labels and artists, formalizing this relationship was a natural step. I envision Amusement Records as a nurturing environment where artists can grow and evolve at their own pace, supported by the substantial resources needed to flourish. It’s also a place where I can freely assemble the right team for each artist. I’m confident that the Universal team understands this vision, and I am incredibly excited about what lies ahead,” said Daniel Nigro.