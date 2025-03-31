Afterlife Mexico Canceled For 2025

(CelebrityAccess) — Electronic music promoter Zanma announced that the Afterlife Festival planned for Mexico City will not be taking place as planned in 2025.

The event, which was planned for May 9-10 at Hipódromo de las Américas, with lineups curated by curated by Anyma and Mrak of Tale Of Us, the duo behind the Afterlife label.

However, organizers shared vial social media that the event canceled after the promoter cited “unforseen technical and licensing issues” with the venue.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Afterlife Festival Mexico City will not take place due to unforeseen technical and licensing issues with the venue,” Zamna stated. “Despite exploring every possible solution, the situation prevents us from delivering the experience you deserve.”

At press time, Afterlife Barcelona is still set to take place from June 13-14 with a lineup that that includes performances from performances from Anyma, Mind Against, Kevin De Vries, Mrak, Camelphat, and more.