Babymetal Signs With Capitol Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Japanese girl group Babymetal has become the first artist from the island nation to sign a frontline deal with Capital Records.

The group, which includes voclalists, Su-Metal, Moametal, and Momometal, marked their 15th anniversary in 2025 and will release their new album, Metal Forth, via Capitol Records in June. The album features collaborations with Poppy, Electric Callboy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Bloodywood, Polyphia and Slaughter to Prevail, who have all connected with Babymetal during past tours.

“BABYMETAL’s groundbreaking sound and compelling artistic vision have not only cultivated a worldwide following, but have also demonstrably shifted global music culture. We at Capitol Records are privileged to join them in this next chapter as we continue to amplify their international reach and influence with the upcoming release of Metal Forth.” – Tom March, Chairman & CEO, Capitol Records

“This year, BABYMETAL celebrates its 15th anniversary and embarks on an exciting new chapter. With Capitol Records as our global partner, the sound of BABYMETAL will resonate across the world as we take on bolder, more dynamic endeavors than ever before. Stay tuned for what’s to come.” – Key “KOBAMETAL” Kobayashi, Producer & Manager of Babymetal CEO, Babymetal World, LLC