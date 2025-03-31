Canadian Country Singer-Songwriter Dick Damron, Dead At 91

RIMBEY, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — Joseph “Dick” Damron, the legendary Canadian recording artist and songwriter known for songs such as “Countryfied” and “The Long Green Line,” passed away on March 29 at the age of 91.

His family announced his passing in an obituary: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Canadian country music legend Dick Damron, who left this world with the same quiet grace and spirit that defined his life and career.”

With a career spanning sixty years, Damron began performing in both rock and country bands, such as The Nightriders, before launching his solo recording career in 1959 with the single “Gonna Have a Party.”

He went on to record numerous top-ten Canadian country hits, including “On the Road,” “Susan Flowers,” “Rise ‘n’ Shine,” and “Hitch Hikin’,” among others.

Along with his work as a solo artist, he collaborated with a who’s who of modern music, including Marty Robbins, Jerry Reed, Buddy Emmons, Waylon Jennings, and Ronnie Hawkins.

He was also an accomplished songwriter whose works were recorded by artists such as Charley Pride, George Hamilton IV, Wilf Carter, Carroll Baker, Gary Buck, Terry Carisse, Jimmy Arthur Ordge, Orval Prophet, and the Rhythm Pals.

Dick Damron is survived by his two daughters, Barb and Christine (Blayne), and his three grandchildren, Christopher, Raedyn, and Sidney, along with numerous relatives, friends, and colleagues.