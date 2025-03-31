Mumford & Sons Plan North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons announced they will be hitting the road in North America later this year for an extensive tour in support of their 5th studio album Rushmere.

The tour kicks off on June 5th at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon, and runs through October 26th when the band is scheduled to perform at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha.

Mumford & Sons then head back to the UK and Europe for a run of shows that start on November 6th at Stockholm’s Avicii Arena and wraps with two shows at London’s O2 Arena on December 10 & 11.

Support acts lined up for the tour include Japanese Breakfast, Gregory Alan Isakov, Michael Kiwanuka, Sierra Ferrell, Gigi Perez, Margo Price, Lucius, Madison Cunningham, Good Neighbours and Divorce on select dates.

MUMFORD & SONS LIVE

May 25—Liverpool, U.K.—Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025

June 5—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

June 9—Berkeley, CA—The Greek Theatre*

June 12—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl†

June 14—West Valley City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre†

June 17—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center†

June 18—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center†

June 20—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center†

June 21—Saratoga Springs, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡

June 22—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion†

June 24—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage†

July 4—Dublin, Ireland—Malahide Castle (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Verona, Italy—Arena di Verona

July 18—Quincy, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre§

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festival

July 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 22—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 24—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheater#

July 26—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre#

July 27—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 29—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park||

July 31—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater||

August 8—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium~

October 8—Chicago, IL—United Center**

October 9—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center**

October 11—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum**

October 12—Columbus, OH—Nationwide Arena**

October 14—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center**

October 16—Buffalo, NY—KeyBank Center**

October 17—Montréal, QC—Centre Bell**

October 19—Pittsburgh, PA—PPG Paints Arena**

October 20—Detroit, MI— Little Caesars Arena**

October 22—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena††

October 24—Austin, TX— Moody Center††

October 25—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center††

October 26—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center Arena††

November 6—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena

November 8—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena

November 10—Berlin, Germany—Uber Arena

November 12—Cologne, Germany—Lanxess Arena

November 13—Antwerp, Belgium—Sportpaleis

November 14—Paris, France—Adidas Arena

November 16— Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg—Rockhal

November 17—Amsterdam, Netherlands— Ziggo Dome

November 19—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena

November 20—Zurich, Switzerland—Hallenstadion

November 21—Milan, Italy—Unipol Forum

November 23—Barcelona, Spain—Palau Sant Jordi

November 25—Lisbon, Portugal—Sagres Campo Pequeno

November 29—Newcastle, U.K.—Utilita Arena†† (NEW DATE

November 30—Leeds, U.K.—First Direct Arena†† (NEW DATE)

December 2—Glasgow, U.K.—OVO Hyrdo†† (SOLD OUT)

December 3—Manchester, U.K.—Co-op Live†† (SOLD OUT)

December 5—Sheffield, U.K.—Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

December 7—Birmingham, U.K.— Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

December 8—Cardiff, U.K.—Utilita Arena†† (SOLD OUT)

December 10—London, U.K.—The O2†† (SOLD OUT)

December 11—London, U.K.—The O2†† (SOLD OUT)

*with special guest Divorce

†with special guest Good Neighbours

‡with special guest Gigi Perez

§with special guest Japanese Breakfast

^with special guest Madison Cunningham

#with special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

||with special guest Margo Price

~with special guest Lucius

**with special guest Michael Kiwanuka

††with special guest Sierra Ferrell