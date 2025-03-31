Songwriter Jesse Fink Signs With Sony Music Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jesse Fink has signed a new worldwide publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing.

Fink has written hits such as “Stargazing,” which Myles Smith recorded as a No. 1 hit, spending 44 weeks on Billboard‘s Hot 100, as well as “dirty little secret,” “cross my heart,” and “i like the way you kiss me” by Artemas; “Conversations in the Dark” by John Legend; “Breakfast” by Dove Cameron; and “What a Shame” by Leyla Blue. He has received top accolades for his songwriting, including a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album (2021) for John Legend’s Bigger Love.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with SMP for this next chapter of my career. Clark and Katie are incredible A&Rs, writer advocates, and overall humans. I am beyond grateful for their belief in me and can’t wait to see all that we accomplish together in the years to come,” said Jesse Fink.

“Jesse is an exceptional songwriter, and his incredible passion and work ethic elevate everyone around him. We couldn’t be happier to join Jesse’s team as he continues to take his career to new heights,” added Clark Adler, Manager, A&R at Sony Music Publishing.