Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond Returns For 2026

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond Cruise announced that the event will return in 2026, bringing disco, bell-bottoms and platform shoes back to the high seas.

The cruise will once again sail on the Norwegian Pearl, departing for a five-day voyage from Miami on February 23rd, making stops in Montego Bay and Grand Cayman.

The cruise will feature a full slate of disco-era music, with a lineup that includes KC and The Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, WAR, The Ohio Players, Kid Creole and The Coconuts, Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, Evelyn “Champagne” King, The Sugarhill Gang, The Hues Corporation, The Fatback Band, Boogie Wonder Band, Urban Guerilla Orchestra, and Miami Sound Revue, who will perform a special tribute to Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine.

“This cruise is a chance to go back and relive an era that gave us some of the greatest music of our lives and memories we can never forget,” says Alan Rubens, Executive Producer of the Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond.

The return of the cruise in 2026 follows a fully sold-out event in 2025, according to event creators StarVista LIVE.