VenuWorks Tapped To Manage Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena at War Memorial

ROCHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company VenuWorks announced it has taken over management of Rochester’s venerable Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial.

The deal, struck with the City of Rochester, will focus on expanding programming and updating the fan experience at the 14,000-capacity arena.

The arena, which first opened its doors in 1955 and was renovated before reopening as the Blue Cross Arena in the 1990s, currently serves as home ice for the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League and the Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League.

Planned changes at the Blue Cross Arena include a modernized guest experience with upgrades that include seamless entry points, enhanced concourse amenities, and expanded concession offerings.

“The Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial is a vital part of Rochester’s cultural and economic landscape,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “VenuWorks brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to enhancing community venues. Their proven track record, combined with our ROC the Riverway and Center City investments, will ensure the arena remains a premier destination for sports, entertainment, and community events for years to come.”

To oversee the management transition, VenuWorks has named Colin Holman as the new Executive Director of the Blue Cross Arena, effective May 1, 2025. He comes to the Blue Cross Arena after a stint as Director of Operations at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, VenuWorks’ largest facility.

“I am thankful and excited to have the opportunity to lead this exciting chapter with VenuWorks in Rochester,” said Holman. “The Blue Cross Arena is a beloved landmark in Western New York, and I am eager to work closely with the City, teams, and community to bring engaging events, top-notch customer service, and activity to Downtown Rochester.”