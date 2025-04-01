Australian Festival Industry Sees Record Ticket Sales

(VIP-NEWS) — Australia’s summer festival season has wrapped up with its strongest live event ticket sales in nearly a decade, according to Ticketek’s Ovation data report.

More than two million attendees purchased over six million tickets across a diverse range of events, including music, sports, comedy, theater, and family-friendly productions.

Music remained the biggest draw, accounting for nearly 50% of all ticket sales, while sports saw its highest summer share in four years at almost 30%. Comedy and family events also hit record participation levels, reflecting a broader trend of Australians embracing live entertainment.

Notably, over 370,000 people attended their first-ever live event, with many drawn to international cricket matches and popular shows like Bluey’s World, Sister Act, Beauty and the Beast, Tina Turner the Musical, and *Laneway Festival.

Demographic shifts were also evident. Female participation in live events increased by 6%, while the 18-24 age group saw a significant 48% rise in attendance. Younger fans gravitated towards live music, while baby boomers dominated the sports and performing arts scene.

Geographically, fans from New South Wales and Victoria were the most active in attending events. The average ticket purchase for live experiences reached A$242, underscoring the strong demand for entertainment despite economic concerns.

Cameron Hoy, COO of Ticketek’s parent company TEG, emphasized the growing emotional connection Australians have with live events, calling them an “irreplaceable and deeply valued” part of life. With ticket sales rising and audience engagement at new heights, the future of Australia’s live entertainment industry appears stronger than ever.