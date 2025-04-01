Brighter Days Music Festival Set To Make Its Debut In Reno

RENO, NV (CelebrityAccess) — The inaugural Brighter Days Music Festival is set to make its debut in downtown Reno featuring two days of reggae, rock, and hip-hop.

Set for July 19-20 at Reno’s J Resort’s Festival Grounds, the fest will feature a lineup that includes headliners Wyclef, and Slightly Stoopid, along with E-40 & Too Short, joined by Pepper, DENM, The Movement, Artikal Sound System, Fia, Tribal Seeds, The Elovaters, Mike Love, and Eli-Mac

The event is produced by Good Vibez Presents in partnership with JMF Presents.

“We’re thrilled to bring Brighter Daze to the heart of Reno and deliver a weekend of music, art, and connection that resonates with everyone,” says Dan Sheehan, co-founder of Good Vibez Presents. “Our goal is to create an atmosphere that fosters inclusivity, sparks inspiration, and leaves lasting memories for all who attend.”