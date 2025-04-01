Dua Lipa Announces The Latin American Dates For Her Radical Optimism Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy-winning British recording artist Dua Lipa announced the Latin American leg of her Radical Optimism Tour, which will hit stadiums in markets across Central and South America this fall.

The tour segment kicks off on November 7th in Buenos Aires, with seven additional shows scheduled for Chile, Brazi, Peru, Colombia, and Mexico City where Dua Lipa has two shows planned for the Estadio GNP Seguros on December 1 and 2.

Dua Lipa just wrapped the Australian leg of the tour, which featured guest appearances from the likes of Troye Sivan, Kevin Parker from Tame Impala, and Vance Joy.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Monday, April 7 in all markets

DUA LIPA – 2025 RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR – LATIN AMERICA DATES:

Friday, November 07, 2025 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio River Plate

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

Saturday, November 15, 2025 – São Paulo, Brazil – MorumBIS Stadium

Saturday, November 22, 2025 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

Friday, November 28, 2025 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín

Monday, December 01, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Tuesday, December 02, 2025 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros