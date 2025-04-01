Matt Harmon Named Head Of Rights Development At Exceleration Musi

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The catalog acquisition company Exceleration Music announced the appointment of Matt Harmon as Head of Rights Development.

In this new role, Harmon will collaborate with Exceleration’s owned and partner labels, including +1 Records, Alligator, Bloodshot, Candid, Down the Road, Kill Rock Stars, Mack Avenue, SideOneDummy, and Yep Roc, among others.

Based in New York, Harmon will also oversee label operations across the company’s portfolio, supporting labels in A&R development, marketing strategy, and catalog growth.

Before joining Exceleration, Harmon spent more than two decades at Beggars Group US, starting in 1998 as Head of Sales and rising through the ranks to become president of the label group, which includes Matador Records, 4AD, Rough Trade, XL Recordings, and YOUNG.

“Matt’s deep expertise in independent music, coupled with his proven ability to drive both creative and business success, makes him the perfect leader to guide and support our rights development activities,” said Exceleration Partner John Burk. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

“Having dedicated my entire career to the independent music community, I am energized by the opportunity to collaborate with the talented Exceleration team and their diverse set of creative, genre-leading labels,” said Harmon. “I look forward to working with the team and contributing to our shared success.”