The Saenger Theater Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary This Year

PENSACOLA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — The historic Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, Florida, announced plans to celebrate its 100th anniversary as an entertainment venue with a series of 100 events featuring both local and international acts.

Planned events at the Saenger include performances by the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, Celtic Angels – Ireland, and the U.S. Navy Band, as well as appearances by singer-songwriter Mac McAnally and comedians Brad Williams, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Kathleen Madigan, among others.

“Our team has put so much time and effort into this 100-event celebration, handpicking each and every one of the acts and performances to ensure that guests from all over have 100 chances to take part in this historic milestone,” said Jeffrey Sharp, general manager of the Saenger Theatre for ASM Global, which manages the venue. “We are truly excited to be a part of this momentous occasion and look forward to celebrating with our partners and fans who have helped make the Saenger Theatre a success for decades.”

Although the Saenger has been known by different names over the years, the venue first opened its doors in 1925 and has since welcomed more than 10 million guests, hosting about 130 shows per year.

Past performers who have graced the venue’s stage include Itzhak Perlman, Lucille Ball, Bob Hope, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Burl Ives, George Carlin, Robin Williams, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Seinfeld, and Ziggy Marley, among many others.

The Saenger also serves as a repository for a collection of historic artifacts, including the original Robert Morton Theatre Pipe Organ installed in 1925, a Playbill magazine from the same year, and more.

“We take pride in managing such a historically significant venue as the Saenger Theatre. It’s crucial to ensure that its integrity and history are preserved while also adapting for the future with updated technology, enhanced fan experiences, and bookings of popular local and national touring acts,” said Jason Bray, regional vice president of ASM Global. “The Saenger Theatre has a wealth of history to share and even greater potential for the future. Together with the city, our local partners, friends, and fans, we are confident that this theater will still be making history 100 years from now.”