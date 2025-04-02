Barrington Levy Announces His First U.S. Tour In 8 Years

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Dancehall and reggae legend Barrington Levy, Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) with Live Vision Agency (LVA) teamed up to announce the details of a 35-date summer tour marking the 40th anniversary of Levy’s 1985 album “Here I Come.”

The tour will be Levy’s first U.S. run in almost a decade and kicks off on June 1st at the Rialto Theater in Tucson. Levy will then perform in markets such as San Diego, Miami, Washington, D.C., New York, and Boston before the tour is scheduled to conclude at Chicago’s Promontory on September 14th.

Additionally, Levy teased new music, including his upcoming single, “A Fi Yuh.” “The song has already received positive responses. I look forward to its release and to sharing it with audiences across the U.S. during the tour,” Levy said.

“It’s a true honor to represent the legend Barrington Levy. Curating this tour has been about more than just confirming dates and cities — it’s about reminding the world of his impact. Barrington is one of the most influential voices in reggae history, and it’s incredibly rewarding to help create a moment where both longtime fans and new listeners can experience his music live once again,” stated UAA’s Jay Wright.

Presale will begin on April 3, and general sales will start on April 4.

2025 Barrington Levy “Here I Come Tour (A Fi Yuh)” Dates

6/1 Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

6/5 Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6/8 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

6/12 Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge

6/13 Tacoma, WA – Airport Tavern

6/19 Arcata, CA – Arcata Theatre Lounge

6/20 Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

6/21 Truckee, CA – Truckee Amphitheater

6/22 Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre

6/26 Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

6/27 San Diego, CA – Beach House

6/28 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

7/19 New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

7/22 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

7/23 Miami, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell

7/25 Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theater

7/27 Virginia Beach – Elevation 27

7/31 Washington, D.C. – Howard Theater

8/1 Richmond, VA – Ember Music Hall

8/13 Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

8/14 Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

8/15 New York, NY – Sony Hall

8/16 Hartford, CT – The Webster

8/22 Gray, ME – Stonehedge

8/23 Burlington, VT – Burlington Fest

8/24 Boston, MA – Middle East

8/26 North Hampton, NH – Bernie’s Beach Bar

8/28 Bar Harbor, ME – 1932 Criterion Theatre

8/30 Westerly, RI – Paddy’s Beach Club

8/31 Martha’s Vineyard, MA- The Cove

9/6 Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage

9/10 Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

9/11 Minneapolis, MN – Dakota

9/14 Chicago, IL – Promontory