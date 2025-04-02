Jeff Z. And Chad Doher Lauch Loaded Dice Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Music executives Jeff “Jeff Z.” Zuchowski and Chad Doher have joined forces to launch Loaded Dice Entertainment with a focus on servicing independent artists.

Loaded Dice will offer a range of services, including artist development and label services, as well as Marketing and Distribution, including digital advertising, synch and global streaming services.

In addition, LDE will offer brand development, helping artists to establish an identity and grow a career.

“Independent artists have long struggled to find the right resources to grow and sustain their careers in a super competitive market,” said Jeff Z. “With Loaded Dice, we are creating a space where artists can maintain full creative control while accessing the best tools for artist success.”

“By integrating different pillars of support we are not only giving artists a platform, but we are also giving them a full-fledged ecosystem to thrive in. The music industry is rapidly changing business and with Loaded Dice we are putting the power back in the hands of the artists,” added Chad Doher.

Before co-founding LDE, Zuchowski worked in radio with past roles at New York’s iconic Z100 before serving as programming director at the relaunched WKTU. He also had a role at digital music streamer Pandora, where he led the industry relations team before he founded GioRaine Consulting.

Chad Doher is the co-founder of Global Pictures Media, producing films such as Arctic Dogs (Jeremy Renner), The War with Grandpa (Robert De Niro), Replicas (Keanu Reeves), and Rob Reiner’s LBJ (Woody Harrelson), among other entrepreneurial accomplishments.