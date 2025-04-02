Joanna Scott Named VP Of National Booking At Venue Coalition

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Entertainment consulting company Venue Coalition has announced the hire of veteran live entertainment executive Joanna Scott, who joins the company as Vice President of National Booking.

In her new role at Venue Coalition, Scott will support the organization’s 120 member venues across the U.S., serving as an advocate within the larger touring ecosystem while assisting with national and regional bookings.

She joins Venue Coalition after two decades in the live entertainment sector, including roles at boutique talent agencies as well as major firms such as Agency for the Performing Arts, Creative Artists Agency, and United Talent Agency, where she helped expand the touring division.

“We are thrilled to add Joanna to our talented team,” said Andrew Prince, President of Venue Coalition. “She brings with her a wealth of experience in touring and a proven track record of success. I’m confident her extensive and impactful relationships across the industry will be a great asset to our entire organization as we continue to grow and expand on our mission to empower independent venues.”

“I’m beyond excited to be joining Venue Coalition and working with such a fantastic team,” said Scott, who most recently served as a touring agent in United Talent Agency’s comedy department. “I’m really looking forward to collaborating with agents and promoters to bring more opportunities to our venue clients and incredible events to their stages.”