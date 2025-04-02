Outback Presents Adds Multiple New Directors To Its Board

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent live events company Outback Presents has announced the expansion of its board of directors with the addition of several prominent industry executives, including Dimitri Cohen, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Jermaine Preyan, Ignacio Meyer, and Austin Rosen.

The new additions join current Chair Leigh Feuerstein, a veteran of the consumer goods world, following a record-breaking year for Outback that included the production of 1,700 shows across 283 cities and the sale of over 4.5 million tickets.

Outback’s new directors include:

Dimitri Cohen, Principal/CIO of the New York-based venture capital investor Raven Capital,

Jermaine Preyan (Mack Maine), a record executive and entrepreneur best known for his work with the prominent independent hip-hop label Young Money Entertainment,

Constance Schwartz-Morini, Co-Founder/CEO of the talent management and production company SMAC Entertainment, launched in partnership with sports legend Michael Strahan,

Ignacio Meyer, President of Univision Television Networks Group, the world’s leading Spanish-language media company,

Austin Rosen, CEO of the multi-faceted entertainment company Electric Feel Entertainment, representing a roster that includes Post Malone, Quavo, and The Kid LAROI, among others.

“These appointments represent our commitment to maintaining Outback Presents’ leadership position and ensuring our long-term success in a rapidly evolving industry,” said Feuerstein.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome our new Board members, each driven by a shared passion for comedy, music, and the transformative power of live entertainment. Their diverse expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue our mission to deliver exceptional service and produce award-winning entertainment,” stated Mike Smardak and Brian Dorfman, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Outback Presents. Constance Schwartz-Morini added, “We are thrilled to assemble this esteemed leadership group and eager to pave the trail ahead, together.”