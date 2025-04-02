Paléo Festival 2025 Sells Out In Record 13 Minutes

(VIP-NEWS) — All 200,000+ tickets for the 2025 Paléo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, sold out in just 13 minutes—a new record, beating last year’s 21-minute sellout.

Despite a 5% ticket price increase—the first since 2022—Paléo remains around 10-12% cheaper than other Swiss festivals, according to SMPA.

A day ticket rose by CHF 4 (approximately €4.26), and a week pass by CHF 20 (approximately €21.29).

The festival, a non-profit with ticket sales covering 50% of its budget, introduced the increase to offset rising production and artist costs.

The 2025 lineup is packed with global artists, including Queens of the Stone Age, Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter, Macklemore, Will Smith, David Guetta, and Clara Luciani. A total of 120 artists from 30 countries will perform across multiple stages.