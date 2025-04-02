Spotify Certifies Two AI-Generated Albums

(CelebrityAccess) — Venezuelan-born visual artist Pedro Sandoval has become the first artist to officially release albums on Spotify that are entirely generated by AI.

According to Euronews, these albums are the first AI-generated content to be certified by the streaming platform.

Sandoval, who is based in Spain, collaborated with others to develop two AI vocalists, ZKY-18 and Dirty Marilyn, who lend their voices to songs such as “Con mi mate llegó el sabor” and “El beso de la mujer araña”.

A native of Venezuela, Sandoval received a Guggenheim Fellowship at the age of 13, allowing him to study at Parsons School of Design in New York.

Music generated by artificial intelligence systems has become a hot topic in recent years, amid the rise of large language model AI, which has raised questions about the origins of creativity and the sustainability of careers for songwriters, musicians, and performers.