The Lineup Revealed For The 14th Annual Blue Note Jazz Festival New York

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Blue Note Entertainment Group has revealed the lineup for the 14th annual Blue Note Jazz Festival New York, featuring performances by Grace Jones & Janelle Monáe, Branford Marsalis & Charles Lloyd, Emily King, the Joshua Redman Quartet, Kenny Garrett, The Soul Rebels, Spyro Gyra, Marcus Miller, Tank and the Bangas, Santigold, and more.

Beginning May 27 with a celebration of James Moody’s 100th birthday at Sony Hall, the festival will take place at venues across New York City, including the iconic Blue Note Jazz Club, Town Hall, SummerStage, Sony Hall, Celebrate Brooklyn in Prospect Park, and more, with scheduled programming through July 2.

“We’re excited to present artists this year who are singular and innovative—artists who have their own unique individuality and voice and are truly one of a kind. Artists who are exceptional and bold. Influential figures who transcend boundaries and who have made and continue to make an impact in music culture. The artists presented across the Blue Note Jazz Festival New York embody tremendous artistic integrity, individuality, and strength as musicians—from icons like Charles Lloyd, house music pioneer Louie Vega, Grace Jones, Branford Marsalis, Warren G, and tap dancer Savion Glover to the next generation of progressive artists, including Emily King, Infinity Song, Janelle Monáe, Saba, The Soul Rebels, Gallant, and Tank and the Bangas,” stated Alex Kurland, Director of Programming and Talent Buyer of Blue Note Entertainment Group.

“There’s so much positive motion and development on the horizon for the Blue Note brand right now, including the soon-to-be-announced artist lineup for The Black Radio Experience with Robert Glasper in Napa, the opening of Blue Note Los Angeles, and the newly renamed Blue Note Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in June, to name a few. We’re grateful for all the momentum and special moments ahead,” Kurland added.