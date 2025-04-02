Warehouse 9 Readies For Its Grand Opening In L.A.

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Central Los Angeles’ San Pedro neighborhood will soon welcome one of the city’s newest live entertainment venues as Warehouse 9 prepares for its grand opening.

Located in the 26,000-square-foot space that formerly housed the Brouwerij West brewery, Warehouse 9 will offer food, drinks, and karaoke nights, along with a full slate of all-ages live music and other special events.

“We want to assure the community that the space will still be a place to gather, celebrate, drink great beer, eat good food, and enjoy live music in a family-friendly—and dog-friendly—environment,” said Warehouse 9 owner Oron Kotlizky. “We know people love hanging out at this unique location, and it’s important to us to continue serving San Pedro in this way. We’ve rehired the BW staff and managers, so the community will recognize some familiar faces on the floor and throughout the venue. Your support means the world to us, and we can’t wait to welcome you in for a drink.”

According to the venue’s team, Warehouse 9 will partner with MBF Productions to help secure live entertainment.

Renovations are currently underway, with details on the opening date and lineup to be revealed in the coming weeks.