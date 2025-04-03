BSE Global Unveils Phase Two Upgrades Planned For The Barclays Center

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, BSE Global unveiled plans for the second phase of a previously announced initiative to enhance the guest experience at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Planned upgrades for Phase II include a new premium membership club, Gallagher Terrace; a new fan zone in The Bridge, located in the arena’s upper concourse; and additional improvements.

Barclays Center’s Gallagher Terrace will be situated where the arena’s current Loge Boxes and sections of the 40/40 Club are located, providing 5,300 square feet of respite for members. It will feature the arena’s only in-seat dining with waiter service, offering a view of the arena floor.

“The new Gallagher Terrace at Barclays Center is just part of the investment Gallagher is making in the New York community,” said Christopher Mead, Chief Marketing Officer at Gallagher. “We believe in investing in the spaces where we live, work, and play. We look forward to increasing Gallagher’s presence over time in the New York market to better connect with our partners, their fans, and the community.”

The west end of Barclays Center’s upper concourse will be repurposed as The Bridge, a two-level, 6,800-square-foot multi-use space that will be open to all guests. It will allow fans to congregate and enjoy food and beverages with a view of the arena floor. The Bridge will also host halftime shows, fan contests, and more.

Additional projects scheduled for completion this summer include the modernization of The Garden Bar, located on the arena’s main concourse, as well as the renovation of six backstage dressing rooms for talent performing at Barclays Center, in partnership with the Brooklyn Home Company.

Construction is set to begin at the end of the 2024-25 Brooklyn Nets season and will be completed prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.

“We are thrilled to enter Phase II of our five-year arena renovation plan at Barclays Center—a significant leap forward in enhancing the overall guest experience for all ticket holders,” said Shanon Ferguson, Chief Hospitality Officer at BSE Global, parent company of Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Liberty. “We are committed to continuously setting new standards in hospitality for our guests, creating more immersive, comfortable, and elevated experiences for all, and ensuring every visit to Barclays Center is unforgettable, regardless of seat location.”