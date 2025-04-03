James Harrison Named VP of Programming For Europe & The UK At ASM Global

(VIP-NEWS) — Legends and ASM Global have announced the promotion of James Harrison to Vice President of Programming for the UK and Europe.

Harrison, who joined ASM Global in 2017, has played a key role in streamlining the company`s programming operations, working closely with promoters, agents, and managers to coordinate live entertainment bookings. He oversees music, comedy, and entertainment programming across multiple venues, including the AO Arena in Manchester, OVO Arena Wembley, and Leeds’ first direct Arena, among others. He works alongside James Taylor, who manages UK and European sports and new business bookings.

As part of his role, Harrison has led the strategic restructuring of Legends/ASM Global’s UK programming team to better align with industry trends and venue diversification.

This restructuring has resulted in a dedicated Arenas team and a Concert Halls team, aimed at enhancing expertise across different venue types.

With 16 years of experience in live event programming, including roles at LW Theatres, ATG, and Live Nation, Harrison has been instrumental in expanding Legends/ASM Global’s reach. Under his leadership, the central programming team has seen three consecutive years of growth since 2022, achieving record-breaking bookings in 2024.

Looking ahead, Harrison is overseeing programming for the launch of Becketwell Live, a new live entertainment hub in Derby, and planning an expanded 2025 schedule featuring over 1,000 shows across the group`s venues.

Brian Celler, Senior Vice President & Head of Programming and Content at Legends/ASM Global (UK/EU/INTL) said, “James is the rare breed executive who seamlessly straddles both the creative chaos and the business hustle of live music entertainment.

He has a deep understanding and instinct for live event touring, a sharp eye for deals that benefit artists, their teams, our venues, and the vision to shake things up. James conceived this new programming structure, and it is setting us up for growth across every level – grassroots clubs to iconic stadiums. We can’t wait to see what his team pulls off next.”

James Harrison, Vice President of Programming at Legends and ASM Global (UK/EU) said, “Shows are the lifeblood of all of our venues, and we in programming are incredibly privileged to be tasked with securing a whole host of different events across our portfolio. I’m very grateful for the trust and belief that ASM Global have placed in me and our team –

I believe the team is the best in the business, and our offering is unrivalled. We’re at a very exciting point in the company’s history and I’m looking forward to continuing to lead the programming team and grasping all the opportunities to come.”