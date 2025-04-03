Laura Beth Hendricks, Ben Huddleston, and Abby Lamb Promoted At FBMM

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) –Entertainment business management firm FBMM announced a round of promotions that includes the elevation of Laura Beth Hendricks, Ben Huddleston, and Abby Lamb to the role of associate business manager.

“We are committed to developing the next generation of leaders and cultivating an environment where employees choose to grow their careers,” said FBMM owner Jen Conger. “Abby, Ben, and Laura Beth have each forged their own career paths at FBMM, and the other owners and I all look forward to seeing them continue to do so in this new role.”

Ben Huddleston has been a part of the FBMM team since 2016 and has assembled a team that works primarily with music executives and high-net-worth individuals, providing bespoke services that include bookkeeping, cash flow and tax planning, risk management, and more.

“It’s rewarding to play a role on an artist’s larger team that is responsible for getting music into the world,” said Huddleston. “I’m thankful to have found a career that combines my love for music with my finance background. I look forward to continuing to serve my clients and grow my team.”

Laura Beth Hendricks, a licensed CPA since 1996, joined FBMM in 2010 before assuming the role of director of internal compliance. With her promotion, she will pivot to focus fully on business management.

“I love the collaborative nature of FBMM, the clients I get to work with, and the amazing experiences that come with this job,” said Hendricks. “FBMM has always been supportive of my career path over the years, and now is the right time to take this next step. This promotion is especially meaningful to me as I celebrate 15 years at FBMM while the company celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.”

Abby Lamb has been with FBMM for a decade, supporting a client list that includes touring acts, independent artists, and producers. She brings extensive knowledge of tour planning, budgeting, and other financial considerations to her new role at the management company.

“We handle one of the things that means the most to people—their financial well-being—and I take that responsibility seriously,” said Lamb. “FBMM sets a high standard for excellence in business management, and becoming an associate business manager signifies the trust the FBMM owners and my clients have in me and my team.”

Huddleston, Hendricks, and Lamb all continue to be based out FBMM’s Nashville office.