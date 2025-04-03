Merlin Partners With The Music Discovery Platform Coda Music

(CelebrityAccess) — Merlin, the independent digital music licensing partner, announced a new partnership with Coda Music, the music and artist discovery platform.

Under the terms of the partnership, Merlin members’ music catalogs will be available through Coda, helping to drive artist discovery and fan engagement through the community-driven music platform.

Additionally, as part of the agreement, Merlin’s members will have access to Coda’s suite of social media and discovery tools, allowing artists to share a range of content to develop and expand relationships with fans.

Those tools include Coda’s Music Personality Profiles system, which automatically tracks user preferences, making it easier to guide fans to new music suited to their tastes, along with related fan communities.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Merlin and ignite a new movement of music experiences,” said Randy Fusee, Founder & CEO of Coda Music. “Independent music is built upon community. In the same fashion, we built Coda Music to foster enhanced connections between independent artists and their fans. With Merlin’s community of leading independent rightsholders, we can provide fans with an array of incredible music while artists benefit from a direct line to superfans. This partnership is about redefining what it means to discover, share, and celebrate music in the digital age.”

“Merlin’s mission is to create new opportunities to help independents reach their full potential. This partnership offers a truly immersive and interactive music experience—not only to amplify the reach of independent music but to deepen the connection between artists and their fans in ways never before imagined. Randy and his team are building something truly special, and we’re thrilled to be part of this exciting journey,” added Merlin CEO Jeremy Sirota.