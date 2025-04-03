Rising Nashville Songwriter Averie Bielski Signs With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Up-and-coming singer-songwriter Averie Bielski has signed a global publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing Nashville.

A native of Georgia, Bielski has already made a name for herself in her adopted home of Nashville with her successful debut single, “I Do Too,” which gained traction on TikTok.

Since then, her songs have been recorded by artists such as Callista Clark (“Gettin’ Old” feat. Scotty McCreery), Zach John King (“The Way I See You”), Carson Wallace (“Don’t Miss”), Ashley Anne (“lead a horse to water”) and Grace Tyler (“She Wasn’t Crazy”) among others.

“Finding a home at Sony Music Publishing has been such a blessing, especially being a younger writer! Having a team that truly believes in you and your work as a songwriter is hard to come by, but I am so blessed to have found that dream team! I’m truly so excited and ready to see what we can achieve and can’t wait to see all God has in store for the SMP team and I,” Bielski stated.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Averie to the SMP family. From the moment I heard her first song, I was taken aback. The way that Averie thinks about intertwining fresh lyrics and unique melodies is so special. She has such a bright future ahead of her!” added Sony Music Publishing Nashville’s Manager of Creative A&R Synnovea Halsel.