Rodney Faulk Named GM At The ASM Global-Managed Duke Energy Convention Center

CINCINNATI, Ohio (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the appointment of Rodney Faulk as General Manager of the Duke Energy Convention Center.

A veteran of facilities management, Faulk most recently spent five years as the GM of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Arts Complex in Raleigh, North Carolina. His résumé also includes a stint as Director of Operations at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, another venue in the ASM Global portfolio.

“I am thrilled to take on this new role and lead our ASM Global local efforts as part of an exciting chapter for the City of Cincinnati,” said Faulk. “The reimagined convention center is not just an upgrade in facilities but a powerful catalyst for local businesses, tourism, and job creation. By working closely with Visit Cincy, we are poised to position Cincinnati as a premier destination for conventions and events, driving significant economic growth. I look forward to collaborating with the CVB, local leaders, and all stakeholders to ensure the convention center plays a pivotal role in shaping our city’s bright future.”

“The City of Cincinnati is excited to welcome Rodney Faulk as the new General Manager of the Duke Energy Convention Center,” said William “Billy” Weber, Assistant City Manager for the City of Cincinnati. “Mr. Faulk is joining us at an exciting time for our city and convention center, and his experience and energy will be a fantastic asset to complement the ongoing investments in our center.”

Faulk joins the Duke Energy Convention Center as the facility is in the midst of an eight-month modernization and expansion project, scheduled for completion in January 2026.

The $240 million refresh at DECC includes refurbished interior and exterior spaces, technology upgrades, and expanded exhibition areas, along with the addition of a new outdoor plaza.

“As the $240 million reimagining of the DECC nears its halfway completion point, we are extremely excited to have Rodney come on board and partner with the City of Cincinnati, Visit Cincy, 3CDC, and other key local stakeholders,” noted John Page, ASM Global’s Regional Vice President, Convention Centers. “Rodney is both a collaborator and a transformative leader who is uniquely prepared to serve at the helm during this significant time for the City of Cincinnati and DECC.”