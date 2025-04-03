Steve Earle Announces The Fifty Years of Songs and Stories Solo Acoustic Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Acclaimed music legend Steve Earle announced plans to mark his 50th anniversary as a songwriter with his Fifty Years of Songs and Stories solo acoustic tour.
With dates scheduled for 50 cities across the U.S. and Canada, the tour kicks off on May 25th the Princess Theater Centre for the Performing Arts in Decatur, AL, with planned stops at iconic venues such as The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL; Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX; Calgary Folk Festival in Calgary, Alberta; and the Egyptian Theatre in Park City, UT, before winding up at the hythm & Roots Festival at Ninigret Park in Charlestown, RI, on August 31.
For the tour, Earle will take fans on a chronological guided tour of his extensive repertoire, sharing personal anecdotes from his storied career along the way.
In addition to his solo acoustic dates, Earle will also perform a series of shows with Reckless Kelly, co-headline dates with Taj Mahal, and open for Parker McCollum.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now from Earle’s website.
Tour Dates:
May
May 25, 2025 – Decatur, AL – Princess Theater Centre for the Performing Arts
May 27, 2025 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center
May 29, 2025 – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan
May 30, 2025 – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan
May 31, 2025 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Capitol Theatre
June
June 1, 2025 – Norfolk, VA – Attucks Theatre
June 3, 2025 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
June 5, 2025 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Universal Preservation Hall
June 6, 2025 – Red Bank, NJ – The Vogel
June 7, 2025 – Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of Homer
June 8, 2025 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall
June 10, 2025 – Waterville, ME – Waterville Opera House
June 12, 2025 – Plymouth, MA – The Spire Center for the Performing Arts
June 13, 2025 – King of Prussia, PA – Concert Under The Stars
June 14, 2025 – Great Barrington, MA – Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
June 15, 2025 – Buffalo, NY – Asbury Hall
June 17, 2025 – Wheeling, WV – The Capitol Theatre
June 18, 2025 – Lafayette, IN – The Long Center
June 20, 2025 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
June 21, 2025 – Anderson, IN – The Paramount Theatre Centre + Ballroom
June 22, 2025 – Three Oaks, MI – The Acorn
June 24, 2025 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre
June 26, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
June 27, 2025 – Clear Lake, IA – Surf Ballroom
June 28, 2025 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre
June 29, 2025 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon
July
July 3, 2025 – Gainesville, GA – Boot Barn Hall
July 5, 2025 – Marion, VA – Songs of the Mountains – Lincoln
July 6, 2025 – Cincinnati, OH – The Ludlow Garage
July 8, 2025 – Baton Rouge, LA – Manship Theater
July 10, 2025 – Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (with Reckless Kelly)
July 11, 2025 – Newkirk, OK – 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel (with Reckless Kelly)
July 12, 2025 – Shawnee, OK – The Firelake Arena (with Reckless Kelly)
July 13, 2025 – San Antonio, TX – Empire Theater
July 15, 2025 – Tomball, TX – Main Street Station
July 16, 2025 – Lake Charles, LA – Southlake Theater
July 17, 2025 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theatre
July 19, 2025 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion (with Parker McCollum)
July 21, 2025 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium
July 25, 2025 – Enoch, Alberta – River Cree Casino (with Reckless Kelly)
July 26, 2025 – Calgary, Alberta – Calgary Folk Festival (with Reckless Kelly)
July 27, 2025 – White Sulphur Springs, MT – Red Ants Pants Music Festival (with Reckless Kelly)
July 30, 2025 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Casino
July 31, 2025 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion (with Taj Mahal)
August
August 3, 2025 – Mammoth, CA – Mammoth Bluesapalooza Festival (co-headline with Robert Cray)
August 4, 2025 – Grass Valley, CA – The Center for the Arts
August 9, 2025 – Scottsdale, AZ – Talking Stick Casino
August 14, 2025 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
August 15, 2025 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
August 16, 2025 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
August 17, 2025 – Park City, UT – Egyptian Theatre
August 20, 2025 – Colorado Springs, CO – Phil Long Music Hall
August 21, 2025 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral
August 22, 2025 – Fort Yates, ND – Prairie Knights Casino & Resort
August 23, 2025 – Walker, MN – Northern Lights Casino
August 25, 2025 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
August 26, 2025 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage
August 28, 2025 – Amagansett, NY – Stephen’s Talkhouse
August 29, 2025 – Salisbury, MA – Blue Ocean Music Hall
August 30, 2025 – Brownfield, ME – Stone Mountain Arts Center
August 31, 2025 – Charlestown, RI – Rhythm and Roots Festival – Ninigret Park