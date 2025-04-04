AEG Presents Announces A Partnership With The Boston Beer Company

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced a new partnership with the Boston Beer Company that will make the adult beverage maker’s portfolio of brands available to fans at nearly 30 AEG Presents music venues nationwide.

The participating AEG Presents venues include Brooklyn Steel (NY), Resorts World Theatre (Las Vegas), Roadrunner (Boston), as well as multiple festivals such as Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan, and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (New Orleans).

Fans at these venues and events will be able to order Boston Beer’s flagship Sun Cruiser Iced Tea & Vodka, along with Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and others.

This partnership marks the first major music deal for Sun Cruiser, which debuted last year. Through this collaboration, Boston Beer’s beverages will be prominently featured across AEG Presents’ venues and festivals. This includes activations like product sampling, exclusive giveaways, limited-edition merchandise, and more.

“Sun Cruiser aims to evoke a nostalgic, summertime feeling year-round, and there’s no better place to enjoy that vibe than live music events,” said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Sun Cruiser. “We want to connect with our drinkers where they love to be, and live music is a perfect fit. This partnership allows us to enhance every moment of their experience at AEG Presents’ concerts and festivals.”

“Boston Beer’s products embody the ideal blend of quality and innovation we seek in our strategic partnerships,” said Bret Heiman, SVP, Global Partnerships at AEG Presents. “Their fresh approach and exceptional offerings will elevate the fan experience throughout our extensive network of venues and festivals, creating unforgettable moments that extend well beyond the stage.”