Reba McEntire Celebrates Her 70th Birthday At Mohegan Sun Arena

UNCASVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Reba McEntire celebrated her 70th birthday during a special show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on March 28th with a select group of some 7,500 fans.

Those fans included her son Shelby Blackstock, and his wife, Marissa Blackstock, and veteran Nashville music exec Shane Tarleton who were unexpected guests in the audience and later surprised McEntire in her dressing room after the show in a moment that’s sure to tug on your heartstrings.

Marissa later shared details of the surprise visit on her Instagram accounting, writing: She had NO idea we were coming!! 🤯💖 Watch @reba reaction when @shelbyblackstock @shanetarleton and I surprised her for her 70th birthday at her show in CT! The absolute sweetest moment—who else would cry if they got a surprise like this?!

Watch the emotional family reunion here:

Tom Cantone, Mohegan Sun’s President of Sports & Entertainment was also on hand to pay tribute to the Queen of Country for her septuagenary celebration, presenting her with a birthday cake and gifts.

McEntire’s birthday celebration capped a milestone week for the Mohegan Sun Arena. The venue was featured in Forbes Magazine, naming Mohegan Sun Arena as one of the best concert venues in the country, and the venue has been ranked as the number one in the world for their size for two consecutive months by Pollstar and Venues Now.

“We certainly gave new meaning to March madness, with the endorsement from Forbes Magazne, Pollstar’s number one global ranking, and Reba‘s iconic birthday celebration, our venue continues to make so many memories for so many people, including the talented men and women on our team,” Cantone stated.

See fan reactions from Reba’s Mohegan Sun show: https://share.vidyard.com/watch/KuVTmxHcubnY1ZLnBnTgMQ