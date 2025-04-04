Steve Earle, Cake, And Sierra Ferrell To Headline The 46th Annual Calgary Folk Music Fest

CALGARY (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the 46th Calgary Folk Music Festival revealed a lineup for 2025 that includes headliners Sierrra Ferrell, Steve Earle & Reckless Kelly, and Cake, who will close the festival out on its final night.

Set for Calgary’s Prince’s Island Park from July 24-27, the four-day multi-stage festival will feature a total of 68 performers across multiple genres for 2025.

Other artists announced for the lineup include Michael Kiwanuka, Elisapie, Patrick Watson, Ruby Waters, Cymande, BADBADNOTGOOD, Moontricks, Digging Roots, Chris Pierce, the Heavy Heavy, Los Lobos, Madeleine Peyroux, Ocie Elliott and LA LOM, among others.

The fest will also feature an artisan market, a variety of food and drink options from a curated list of local vendors, and a family zone.

Early bird passes for the festival are on sale now.