Trump Extends TikTok Deadline To June 18th

(CelebrityAccess) — President Donald Trump on Friday announced a second extension of the deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest its U.S.-based operations of the social media platform TikTok, which faced a potential shutdown on April 5th.

The extension is the second granted by the U.S. President and extends for 75 days, placing a new deadline of June 18th for the potential sale of the short form video platform.

A deal for the sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations has been in the works for some time, with Amazon rumored to be the most recent suitor.

According to CNBC, several private equity investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, and Blackstone, have also expressed interest in a potential deal with TikTok.

In a statement provided to CNBC, ByteDance said it has been in discussions with the U.S> government and noted that any agreement would need to be approved by the Chinese Government.

“An agreement has not been executed,” a spokesperson for ByteDance said in the statement. “There are key matters to be resolved.”