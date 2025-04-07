AXE Ceremonia Cancels Day Two After Strucutural Collapse Leaves 2 Dead

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — The second day of the 2025 edition of the AXE Ceremonia in Mexico City was canceled after a structural collapse of what was described a decorative element at the event resulted in two deaths.

The two-day festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City, but on Saturday, organizers announced on social media that the second day would not take place as planned.

“With profound sadness, we confirm the death of the two individuals who were injured in the incident that occurred,” a translated statement from the festival said. “This loss hurts us immensely.”

According to the Associated Press and El Universal, two photographers were killed on Saturday when a metal decorative structure collapsed due to a wind gust.

The two victims were transferred to an area hospital for medical care but were subsequently pronounced deceased.

The victims were identified as Berenice Giles and Miguel Hernández, according to USA Today.

The canceled day of the festival featured scheduled performances from artists such as Tyler, the Creator, Lil Yachty, The Marías and Nathy Peluso, among others.