Blondie Drummer Clem Burke, Dead At 70

(CelebrityAccess) – Clement Bozewski, better known as Clem Burke, the longtime drummer for pioneering new wave and punk band Blondie, died on April 6 following a private battle with cancer. He was 70.

The band confirmed his passing in a statement, noting that further details would remain private.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie,” the band said. “His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm, and rock-solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Burke joined Blondie in 1975, shortly after the band’s formation, and performed on all of the group’s albums alongside founding members including Debbie Harry.

During Blondie’s hiatus in the late 1980s and 1990s, Burke continued to stay active in the music scene, lending his drumming talents to a wide range of artists including the Romantics, the Fleshtones, the Go-Go’s, Iggy Pop, Bob Dylan, and Pete Townshend.

He also had a brief stint as a member of the Ramones, performing under the name Elvis Ramone.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world,” the band added. “His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke.”