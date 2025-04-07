DWP CEO Danny Hayes Announces He’s Stepping Down

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran entertainment attorney Danny Hayes announced that after more than a decade, he will step down from his role as CEO of the independent concert and festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents.

Hayes shared the news of the announcement via social media, writing:

“When I first started my career as an entertainment lawyer, I never imagined I’d become a festival promoter. But then I met Danny Wimmer, and we jumped in headfirst. What started as a partnership quickly became a brotherhood, and over the years, our families grew up alongside the festivals we built. DWP wasn’t just a business—it was our passion, our heart, and our way of life.

After 10 incredible years, Wimmer and I have made the difficult decision to part ways. This wasn’t easy, but we both knew the time was right. Wimmer has bought out my shares, and he will continue leading DWP into the future. I have nothing but love, respect, and appreciation for him, and I know he will continue to do great things.

I’ll always be a fan as I prepare for my next adventure. I don’t know what that is yet, but I do know that DWP, the fans, the bands, the vendors, the partners, and every single person who has been part of this journey—past and present—has made this an experience I will cherish forever.

And yes, Ashley DWP will undoubtedly continue to boss me around—because let’s be honest, we all know I wouldn’t survive without her.

Thank you all for an unforgettable ride. More updates to come!!”

Hayes, formerly a partner at Bowen Hayes & Kriesberg as well as Davis Shapiro Lewit & Hayes, first joined DWP as CEO in 2014, serving as the business foil to Danny Wimmer’s creative energy.

Hayes sat down with CelebrityAccess’ own Larry LeBlanc for an interview in 2019.